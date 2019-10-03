Punjab prepared to counter Pakistan terror threat: Amarinder

The two could not be connected, he told media persons in response to questions during an informal chat here.

Asked about the tensions at the border, in the light of the recent recovery of two drones reportedly smuggling arms from Pakistan into Punjab, the Chief Minister said that this had nothing to do with the Kartarpur corridor opening in November to mark the birth anniversary celebrations.

To a question if the matter was discussed during his meeting with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said he had met Narendra Modi only to extend an invite for the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations that he duly accepted.

The state government was dealing with the matter and was fully geared to maintain law and order in Punjab at any cost, he said, adding "we will not allow anyone to disturb the state's peace and harmony". Pakistan was trying to create disharmony and disturbance in Punjab not just through drones but also through infiltration and narco-terrorism, Amarinder Singh said. "We will not let that happen, we have no doubts that we are fully equipped to deal with them," he added. In response to another question, the Chief Minister said he had asked the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force to heighten alert at the border in view of the discovery of the drone infiltration.