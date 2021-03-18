Punjab reports 2,387 fresh COVID-19 cases; Night curfew imposed in Ludhiana, Jalandhar districts

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 18 (ANI): Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.



Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the respective districts from tonight. The curfew will remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am until further orders.

With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,05,418.

As many as 1,291 have recovered from the virus in Punjab in the last 24-hours and 32 people succumbed to the virus.

"While 1,84,848 people have recovered from the virus in the state, the death toll in Punjab stands at 6,204," the department said.

The state still has 14,366 active COVID-19 cases.

"31,821 samples were collected for COVID test in the state in last 24-hours. Total 54,93,673 samples have been tested till now," the department said. (ANI)

