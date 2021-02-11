Punjab seeks NCW's intervention on release of activist Nodeep

The minister said the Haryana government forcibly picked up Nodeep and others on January 12 who were peacefully protesting during the farmers' agitation. She has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and extortion, which is not acceptable at all, the minister said.

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (IANS) Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Thursday urged the National Commission for Women (NCW) to intervene for releasing Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old labour rights activist.

Chaudhary said the state government will provide legal assistance to Nodeep.

She appealed to the NCW to direct the Haryana government to arrange a meeting of delegation of the Punjab State Women's Commission with Nodeep.

The allegations of outraging the modesty of Nodeep in police custody as per her family members and not granting bail after four weeks is a horrifying moment for the entire womanhood, the minister said in a statement.

Abuse of peaceful protesting woman is a mockery of democracy and civilised society, said the minister.

She said a medical examination of Nodeep revealed injuries on her body and private parts, which endorsed the fact that she was sexually assaulted in police custody.

--IANS

vg/pgh