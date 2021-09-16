Punjab sets up first genome sequencing facility

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (IANS) The Punjab government has commenced its first genome sequencing facility in Patiala town and 150 samples were tested with no new variant of coronavirus identified, state Health Minister Balbir Sidhu said on Thursday.

He said now the report would be ready within five to six days. Earlier, the government used to send the samples to Delhi and it took at least a month to confirm if there was a new variant.