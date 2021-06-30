Punjab sets up panel to track, monitor sexual offences

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, who announced that the six-member committee, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, will review the progress of sexual assault cases on a monthly basis.

Chandigarh, June 30 (IANS) The Punjab government on Wednesday set up a state-level committee to regularly track, monitor, and ensure speedy investigation in all sexual offences against women and children.

She also ordered immediate training of 500 medical officers to ensure no delay in the conduct of examination and documentation in sexual assault cases.

These decisions were in line with directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ensure time-bound investigations in cases of crime against women and children, and improve the prosecution rate in such cases.

The meeting also reviewed the status of the Punjab State Victim Compensation Scheme and Nirbhaya Fund proposals submitted to the Centre.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) finalised by the government will help officers concerned to fast-track investigations and improve conviction rate in sexual assault cases, said the Chief Secretary, after the meeting.

She also directed the Police Department to depute women police officers, to be designated as 'Women Safety Officer', as person-of-contact with every school and college of the state to check and coordinate on such cases.

