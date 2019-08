Phoolka, who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party and as a legislator last year, asked the Speaker to accept his resignation or he would be "constrained to approach the Supreme Court".

The acceptance of resignation would pave the way for by-elections to three Assembly seats -- Phagwara, Dakha and Jalalabad.

Phagwara and Jalalabad by-elections are necessitated with the election of Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union minister Som Parkash to the Lok Sabha.