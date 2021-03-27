Punjab starts vaccination on all seven days

Also, there will be an increase in the number of session sites and any identity proof will be considered as document for inoculating the eligible person in the state.

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) To further expand the coverage of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Punjab government on Saturday said it is providing vaccination facility on all the days of the week.

This has been done to effectively contain the further spread of the sudden surge in daily new cases in the state for the past several days, said Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, who reviewed the Covid situation here.

She directed the concerned departments to ramp up the pace of the ongoing vaccination drive to cover the maximum population. She also asserted to strictly enforce the Covid appropriate behaviour among the masses.

Sharing the details, the Chief Secretary said she has asked the health and other departments to rope in more private facilities for increasing the ambit of the vaccination drive.

Besides continuing vaccination at private and government facilities, she also directed the Health Department to hold special vaccination camps to cover the maximum citizens at their doorsteps.

"All arrangements should be in place till March 31 before starting the inoculation drive for all persons above 45 years of age from April 1 so that there remains no hitch at the last moment," said Mahajan.

The Chief Secretary asked the Medical Education and Research department to ensure that Covid test result report should reach the person concerned within 15 hours as earlier detection will help to effectively contain the spread of the virus.

She also directed to ensure 100 per cent testing in the micro-containment zones.

Acting swiftly on the directions, Principal Secretary (Health) Hussan Lal said any photo identity card will be valid for vaccination, and there would be no need to insist on a particular identity proof.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said 90,363 face mask violators have been taken for Covid testing in the state so far. In a week, more than 18,500 violators were fined for not wearing the masks.

