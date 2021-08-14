Punjab STF arrests two persons in Ludhiana for smuggling heroin

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Special Task Force of Punjab Police on Friday arrested two persons from Ludhiana for allegedly smuggling heroin.



Speaking to ANI, Ajay Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force said, "We received the information on Thursday evening that Mandeep Singh will supply drugs to his associates. We nabbed two accused and seized the heroin from their possession."

"We recovered 800 gram heroin from their motorcycles. On interrogation, they revealed that more heroin is kept at his residence. On search, we found 4.5 kg heroin. Further, we recovered Rs 2.10 lakh of drug money from vehicle of one of the accused."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

