Punjab student secures Rs 1.17 cr scholarship to pursue higher education in Australia

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Ministry of Social Justice and Employment has awarded a scholarship of over Rs 1.17 crore to a student in Punjab's Gurdaspur for completing his PhD in Australia under the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Surinder Pal, son of Jaspal, from Punjab for securing scholarship of Rs1,17,56,352 to pursue PhD from Australia under National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC by Ministry of Social Justice and employment. Wish you all the best!" Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot has tweeted.Surinder Pal, who belongs to a poor family, is a gold medallist in M Tech. Pal said that he wanted to pursue higher education but could not do so due to his poor financial condition."I came to know via the internet that I have been awarded a scholarship. Now that I have received a scholarship, I can finally go abroad to pursue higher education," said Pal.He said that he had applied for a scholarship in the year 2017, but had not received any response.Pal's family has also expressed happiness and gratitude to the Central government."Our son is very hardworking and smart. He had applied for a government scholarship several times. Finally, he has been selected for a scholarship," Pal's mother, Sunita Devi said. (ANI)