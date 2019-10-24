Punjab summons House to commemorate 550th Parkash Purab

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (IANS) The Council of Ministers in Punjab on Thursday decided to summon a special session of the assembly for one day on November 6 for commemoration of the historic 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Cabinet, at a meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Batala town, approved recommending to the Governor summoning of the House.

The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues were in Batala to review the progress of various projects for the mega events being organized to commemorate the birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of Sikhism.

