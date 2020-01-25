Punjab tableau on R-day dedicated to 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the tableau of Punjab on this Republic day will be dedicated to 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and his teachings.



"Happy to announce that on this Republic day the tableau of Punjab is dedicated to 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and his teachings. Tomorrow when you all watch National Republic day parade do try to notice the tableau," Captain Amarinder tweeted.

The country will observe the 71st Republic day on January 26, 2020. (ANI)

