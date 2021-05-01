Punjab to conserve jail where ninth Guru was imprisoned

Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) To mark the 400th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday dedicated several development projects, including conservation and development of Old Jail at Bassi Pathana where the ninth Guru was imprisoned by Noor Mohammad Khan Mirza for 40 days.

He announced facelift of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Museum in Anandpur Sahib at a cost of Rs 2 crore with Illumination of its facade and modernisation of the first floor with advanced technology while retaining the original concept of exhibition of paintings at the ground floor.

The museum was built in 1977 and situated near Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and is the only museum in the state on Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

A nature park will be developed in the vicinity of Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he announced, adding it will be spread over 62 acres with extensive tree plantation.

It will be developed as a habitat for rare species of flora and is likely to be commissioned by the end of the year, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government would soon release a commemorative stamp on the 400th Prakash Purb.

Elaborating on the projects already undertaken, the Chief Minister said infrastructure projects of Rs 20.50 crore are under execution in the two major towns of Baba Bakala and Anandpur Sahib, both associated with life of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Further, 103 Charan Chhoh places, including 79 villages and 24 towns, connected with the Guru sahib have been identified and given development grants of Rs 50 lakh per village and Rs 1 crore per town for infrastructure development, he added.

Singh said that over 60 lakh saplings have been planted in 6,986 villages so far, as part of the ongoing celebrations.

Earlier, more than 70 lakh saplings were planted to mark the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

--IANS

vg/sdr/