Punjab to deploy 270 ambulances for emergency care

Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) Punjab has entered into a pact to procure 270 ambulances from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), a private emergency medical service provider, for its residents free of cost, it was announced on Friday.

Ziqitza operates the 108 emergency service number with GPS-enabled ambulances.

The ambulances are strategically located in the operational district in such a way that the entire district can be covered within minimum time. The entire service right from a person making a call to the necessary pre-hospital care in the ambulance and taking the victim to the nearest hospital will be absolutely free.

Speaking about the development, Saikat Mukherjee, Project Head, Ziqitza, said, "With the complete fleet of 270 ambulances, we would be able to provide better access to the pre-hospital services."

--IANS

vg/rt