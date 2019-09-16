Punjab to fill 19,000 vacancies on priority: CM

The vacancies include 5,000 in the Police Department, 5,300 in the Electricity Department, 2,500 teachers and 5,000 paramedic and specialized staff, a government statement said.

Amarinder Singh also asked other departments to submit a list of vacancies so that the process of filling them could also be initiated immediately.

The Chief Minister's directives came even as the Council of Ministers at a meeting here decided to ease the recruitment rules for qualified civil services personnel through amendments to various acts, paving the way for filling posts that remain vacant due to non-availability of suitable candidates.

The decision would help resolve the issues related to allocation of services on the basis of Punjab State Civil Services Combined Examination.