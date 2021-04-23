Punjab to hold virtual celebrations of 400th Prakash Purab

Chandigarh, April 23 (IANS) The Punjab government has decided to hold virtual celebrations to kick off the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur from April 28 amid the uncertain situation resulting from the continuous surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday.

Online 'kirtans' will be organised by the government on television and social media channels, with people being urged to offer 'ardas' for 'sarbat da bhala' from their homes, he said, adding that he will speak to SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur to shift all celebrations to the virtual mode in view of the crisis situation.