Punjab to invite Naidu, Manmohan for special Assembly session

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) The Punjab cabinet on Thursday decided to summon a special session of the Assembly for one day on September 3 to commemorate the historic 400th Prakash Purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he will invite Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Governor V.P. Badnore and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as guests at the special session.