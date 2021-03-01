Punjab to make spurious liquor law more stringent

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here.

Chandigarh, March 1 (IANS) To eradicate the menace of illicit and spurious liquor in the state, the Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave its approval to amend the Punjab Excise Act of 1914 and to introduce a Bill in this regard in the ongoing Budget session of Vidhan Sabha.

According to a government spokesperson, the Cabinet decided a systematic change in the excise Act to introduce deterrent punishment to anyone indulging in such malpractices in wake of unfortunate tragedy in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts, whereby several lives were lost due to consumption of spurious and adulterated liquor in July 2020.

It was felt to bring a paradigm shift to strengthen the Act to deal with cases sternly where due to consumption of adulterated or illicit liquor, death or severe injury is caused.

The underlying objective of such provisions to be introduced in the Punjab Excise Act is to instil fear of law amongst the law breakers and to impose stiff punishment on the offenders.

The Cabinet also made provision by amending the Act to provide compensation to the victims' families by the manufacturer and seller of spurious liquor.

--IANS

vg/ash