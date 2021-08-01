Punjab to reopen schools for all classes from Aug 2

He said the schools would be conducting physical classes right from pre-primary to senior secondary level. The timings will remain the same, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and parents will have to provide written consent before sending their wards to the schools.

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (IANS) Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday said the Education Department is all set to reopen schools for all classes from August 2 by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Singla said the reopening of schools would play an important role to assess the learning of the students during the pandemic as the teachers were able to contact the students through virtual mode only.

He said after the assessment of the students, the teachers would focus more on the fields that require more attention. The reopening of schools will also provide a chance to the schools and teachers to teach the practical subjects.

Singla directed the department and school managements to ensure proper cleaning of premises and classrooms and follow the Covid-19 safety norms.

He directed the district education officers to ensure both doses of Covid-19 vaccination for teaching and non-teaching staff before allowing them to conduct physical classes.

