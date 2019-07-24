Punjab Vidhan Sabha Monsoon session from August 2 -6

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Monsoon session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha has been scheduled to being from August 2 and go on till August 6.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a cabinet meeting on Wednesday in which the decision to summon the next session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha was taken.



With this, the Punjab Governor has been authorised to convene the 8th Session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that the session would commence in the afternoon of August 2 with obituary references. Legislative Business would be transacted on August 5 and 6, from 11 am and 10 am, respectively.

The house would adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business on August 6, said the spokesperson. (ANI)

