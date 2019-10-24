Punjab Vidhan Sabha to hold one-day special session to mark 550th Prakash of Guru Nanak Dev

Batala (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The council of ministers here on Thursday decided to summon a special session of the fifteenth Punjab Vidhan Sabha for a day, on November 6, for the commemoration of the historic 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.



The cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, approved recommending to the Governor summoning of the ninth session of the House under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India.





The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues were here to review the progress of various projects for the mega-events being organised to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

