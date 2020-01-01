Punjab Vigilance Bureau attaches properties worth over Rs 101 crore in 2019

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on said to have attached property worth Rs 101,64,82,194 during the year 2019.

"Aiming to weed out corruption from the society, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has started a new initiative to attach the properties of offenders under which properties to the tune of Rs 101,64,82,194 were attached during the year 2019," said an official release.

"VB has taken the bold initiative to attach the ill-gotten properties of accused during the period in four different cases. To corner the bribe seekers and to generate awareness among the public with a resolute stand to curb this social malady the bureau has launched multi-pronged approach," said Chief Director-cum-ADGP BK Uppal.He said that the bureau has launched a 'Social Audit Scheme' to reveal detail information of projects to the public. Under this scheme, 'Citizen Information Boards' will be installed by the Chief Vigilance Officers of the respective departments under which information about the projects will be written in English and Punjabi."The bureau has been able to nab 147 officials of different departments and 18 private persons while accepting bribes in 129 trap cases during last year. Adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of corruption, Bureau had nabbed 13 gazetted officers (GOs) and 134 non-gazetted officials (NGOs) from January 1 to December 31, 2019," release added.Uppal said that various special courts have sentenced 42 accused in 29 cases under the prevention of corruption act which includes five GOs, 31 NGOs and six private persons and awarded imprisonment ranging from six months to seven years."The trial courts have also imposed fine varying from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,30,000 in these cases amounting to Rs 14,96,500," he added. (ANI)