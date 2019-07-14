Punjab will not tolerate any pro-Khalistan sloganeering

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jul 14 (ANI): Various organisations in Punjab have raised concerns over Pakistan's ill-fated designs to create disturbance in Punjab by giving a push to pro-Khalistan secessionist movement by a handful of people sitting offshore.

They have condemned the 'Referendum 2020' by the pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice and called for strict action against those propagating anti-India movement.

During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches in the UK, few Sikhs along with Pakistani fans have raised pro-Khalistan slogans which saw a large scale condemnation.Ashok Thapar, a member of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Brigade Anti-terrorist Front India said, "India, especially Punjab will never tolerate such acts in which the flags of Pakistan and Khalistan are being waved.""A handful of people, operating from different countries are behind this Khalistan sloganeering and this will never be tolerated by Punjab. There is no such wave of Khalistan in Punjab which can affect the atmosphere of India," he added.Another member of the organisation Tribhuvan Thapar said, "The incident that took place in England during which the flags of Pakistan and Khalistan were waved is merely a mischievous act of few miscreants. There were just a handful of people who were hoisting the flags in the crowd. Indians who are staying there resisted and gave them a befitting reply."Countries like the UK and Canada have routinely provided support to the Khalistanis. These Sikhs are allegedly backed and financed by Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI.The intelligence agency has also been blamed for promoting Khalistan agenda under the guise of Sikh pilgrimage via the Kartarpur corridor.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has regularly blasted Canada for its "overt and covert" support to the Khalistani movement saying that its failure to check anti-India activities carried out from its soil would be detrimental to its own security in the near future. (ANI)