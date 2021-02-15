Punjab women panel head denied permission to meet activist in jail

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (IANS) Punjab State Women's Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati was denied permission by the Jail Superintendent in Haryana's Karnal town on Monday to meet 23-year-old labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, who has been in custody for over a month.

"This morning the jail Superintendent of Karnal called up the office of Punjab State Women's Commission and said Gulati would have to get the approval of the Haryana government to meet Nodeep Kaur," a commission spokesperson said in a statement.