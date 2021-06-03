Punjabi man held for murdering wife in Canada

Jarnail Randhawa (64) has been arrested for the murder of his wife Dalbir Randhawa, who was also 64 years old. He will be charged with second degree murder, the police said.

Toronto, June 3 (IANS) A 64-year-old Punjabi man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife in Brampton city in the Toronto suburbs.

The murder took place on Wednesday and it came to light after the police received a call that said an unconscious female was lying on a city trail.

Upon reaching the scene, the police found the woman – later identified as Dalbir Randhawa – suffering from signs of trauma. Paramedics attempted to revive her, but she succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

After investigation, the police found her husband Jarnail Randhawa to be the main suspect and arrested him.

Brampton is home to the largest concentration of Punjabi community in Canada. In fact, Indo-Canadians make up about a quarter of the city's population of almost 700,000.

--IANS

gurmukh/arm