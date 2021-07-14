Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh's body found in Himachal's Kangra, police say he slipped and fell into Kareri lake

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Punjabi sufi singer Manmeet Singh apparently died after slipping and falling into a rivulet in the Kareri lake area of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said on Wednesday.



The body of one-half of Punjab's famed Sain brothers was recovered from the Kareri lake area on Tuesday evening.

According to McLeod Ganj Police SHO, Vipin Kumar, the singer and his friends had gone to two groups to the lake area above Mcleodganj in Dharamshala and had apparently slipped and fallen into the lake crossing a rivulet.

"They (singer Manmeet Singh and friends) had gone in two groups. On their return, Manmeet slipped while crossing a rivulet & fell in the Kareri lake. His body was recovered with the help of locals and police. After post mortem, his body will be handed to his family," said the senior police official

According to Manmeet Singh's brother-in-law, Aman, the former was on a visit to Dharamshala with some of his friends.

"He was a part of what Punjab knows as Sain brothers. Six people had gone from Amritsar on Friday. They had travelled to Kareri Lake. While coming down, they had to jump to cross over when he slipped and this happened within 1-2 seconds," said Aman. (ANI)

