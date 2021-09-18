Punjab's Jalalabad motorcycle blast case: Conspirator held with tiffin bomb

Notably, Balwinder Singh alias Bindu of village Jhugge Nihanga Wale died in a motorcycle blast in Jalalabad town at around 8 pm on September 15. Bindu had a criminal background, a release by the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab informed.Following up on an input given by a farmer coupled with disclosures by Parveen, the police have also recovered a tiffin bomb kept concealed in fields in the area of his native village Dharmupura, which is just 3 kms away from the Indo-Pak border."Pertinently, this is the fourth such Tiffin bomb IED fabricated in a 'Made in Pakistan' Children's Tiffin Box-- all bearing pictures of cartoon characters, recovered from border state Punjab during the last 40 days," the release read.Sharing details of the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur range Jatinder Singh Aulakh said that after finding the role of Parveen in hatching the conspiracy to blow off the motorcycle in a crowded area, the Fazilka Police launched a probe into the available clues and arrested Parveen on Saturday.He said, "During investigations, Parveen revealed that the blast which happened on the motorcycle, was being driven by Binder, and it was supposed to be parked in some crowded area in Jalalabad city.""Parveen also revealed that the conspiracy to commit this act of terror was hatched at the house of Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha of village Chandi Wala in Ferozepur on September 14, 2021. He said that Gurpreet Singh of village Lakhmir Ke Hitthar in Mamdot was also part of the conspiracy," he added.Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Hilori said that on revelations of Parveen, the police have booked all the four accused persons and efforts are on to arrest Sukhwinder and Gurpreet.He said that all the four accused persons including Bindu are having a criminal background and are related to each other."An FIR dated September 16, 2021, has already been registered under sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Act at Police Station of city Jalalabad. Earlier, on August 8, 2021, the Amritsar Rural police had recovered five hand grenades along with a tiffin bomb from village Daleke in Lopoke," the release informed.Similarly, Kapurthala Police had also recovered a similar consignment consisting of two live hand grenades, one live tiffin bomb and other explosive material from Phagwara on August 20, 2021, while, the third tiffin was used to blow off an Oil Tanker in Ajnala on August 8, 2021. (ANI)