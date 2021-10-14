Punya Salila Srivastava appointed as Additional Secretary in PMO on 'lateral shift basis'

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Centre has appointed IAS Punya Salila Srivastava, currently Additional Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as Additional Secretary in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on a 'lateral shift basis' for next two years.



A 1993-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Srivastava is the female IAS officer who addressed the briefings on behalf of MHA in the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) took the decision to give new responsibility to Srivastava "for the balance tenure of her Central deputation upto November 2, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier", mentions Ministry of Personnel order dated October 13.

