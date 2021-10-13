Puri-based miniature artist makes Goddess Durga idol with ice-cream sticks

"It took me six days to complete this artwork," artist Biswajeet Nayak told ANI on Tuesday."I have built the miniature art of "Durga Maa face". Using a total of 275 ice cream sticks. This time I have also designed a new type of mandala art on the statue. We will celebrate the "Durga Puja" by complying with the COVID-19 guidelines," said Nayak.According to the guidelines issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in September regarding the observance of Durga Puja amid COVID-19, the size of the idol shall be less than four feet.The guidelines limited the number of participants to seven people.BMC mandated that no public congregation would be allowed during the Durga puja and that the Puja would be conducted in indoor-like conditions.There shall be no immersion procession. The idols would be immersed in artificial ponds created by the local administration for the purpose.The guidelines further mandated that there shall be no public view or darshan by public/devotees at Puja Pandals or mandap.Puja organisers will have to obtain permission from the District Magistrate. For the area under the commissioner of police of Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar, the permission will be authorised by the Commissioner of Police. (ANI)