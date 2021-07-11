Puri Rath Yatra: Artist Sudarsan creates 'biggest' sand chariot

He created 3D sand art of Lord Jagannath's chariot (Nandighosa Ratha), which is 43.2 ft long and 35 ft wide. "On the occasion of Ratha Yatra, we have created a biggest 3D sand art chariot of Lord Jagannath's Nandighosa Ratha of 43.2 ft long and 35 ft wide at Puri beach in Odisha. We hope it will be a new record," Sudarsan tweeted.

Bhubaneswar, July 11 (IANS) Just a day before the annual Rath Yatra here, internationally acclaimed sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattanaik has attempted to create the world's biggest sand art of chariot at the Puri beach.

There are many Limca records, including a Guinness record in Sudarsan's name. So far, Padma Shri awardee sand artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 international championships and festivals around the world and won many awards for the country.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released a devotional song titled 'Jagannath Swami' sung by Padmashri Kailash Kher and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. The "Astakam" was composed by Adi Shankaracharya.

"Honoured to have launched 'Jagannath Ashtakam' a melodious bhajan devoted to Mahaprabhu by Shri @sambitswaraj and Shri @Kailashkher," Pradhan said in a tweet.

Patra was born in Odisha and unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha election from Puri seat.

