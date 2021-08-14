Puri Swargadwar to reopen for all for last rites from Aug 16

"The funeral rites of the deceased (non-Covid death) belonging to other districts/States as well as of Puri district is allowed at Swargadwar, Puri with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols," Puri district collector Samarth Verma said in an order on Saturday.

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (IANS) After a gap of more than three months, the Swargadwar at Puri in Odisha has been allowed to reopen for observance of the funeral rites of the deceased belonging to other districts and States from August 16.

The district authority has taken the decision in view of the decreasing trend of Covid-19 positive cases in the Puri district as well as in Puri Municipality area.

However, the cremation of only the dead body of non-Covid persons will be allowed at the Swargadwar. The relatives will have to submit the necessary documents relating to non-Covid death at the reception counter of Swargadwar Seva Samiti, the order said.

Maximum 10 persons will be allowed to accompany the deceased. The relatives of the deceased will have to strictly follow the Covid appropriate behaviour such as use of face mask properly, hand sanitisers and maintenance of social distancing, etc.

The Puri sub-collector has been asked to keep close surveillance along with strict implementation of the order and to take appropriate action in case of difficulties, officials said.

On April 25, the district administration had imposed restrictions for observance of the funeral rites of the deceased belonging to other than Puri district at the Swargadwar as well as immersion of ashes at Mahodadhi in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

