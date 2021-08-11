Puri's Jagannatha Temple to reopen gradually for public from August 16

Puri (Odisha) [India], August 12 (ANI): Jagannatha Temple in Puri would be opened gradually for the general public from August 16 in adherence to the COVID guidelines, COVID appropriate behaviour, and physical distancing rules, said Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration on Wednesday.



All devotees will be allowed entry for the"Darshan of the Lords" from August 23, said the SJTA.

However, on August 12 and August 13, family members of the Sevaks will be allowed for the "Darshan of the Lords".

"Darshan" timings will be from 7 am to 7 pm on all days when the temple is open.

The residents of the Puri Municipality area will be allowed entry for "Darshan" from August 16 to August 20.

Temple would remain closed on all weekends and major festivals, further added STJA.

The Temple will remain closed for public Darshan on all Saturdays and Sundays as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus disease and in order to sanitize the Temple premises.

The Temple will also remain closed on major festive occasions in order to avoid

any spike in the transmission of COVID-19 on account of huge gatherings that are

expected on such festive occasions. (ANI)

