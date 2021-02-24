Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela to kick off on Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela 2021, a three-day event of ICAR-IARI, will be inaugurated by chief guest and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday.

Ahead of the annual event, IARI Director A.K. Singh on Wednesday briefed the achievements and inovative works done during the year, which will be showcased in the fair.