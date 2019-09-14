Pushing Hindi on southern states is against integrity of country : V Narayanasamy

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said that Home Minister Amit Shah should consider the sentiments of the people of the southern region and not push Hindi, as such measures are against the integrity of the country.

His statement came in the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Hindi Diwas stressing on the need to have a unifying language that becomes a mark of India's identity in the world and keeps "foreign languages" from finding a place in the country."To push Hindi alone is not going to keep the country together. We have to respect all religions, cultures and languages, that is the main mantra of Indian governance," said Narayanasamy addressing a press conference here."I think Home Minister will review because sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu are affected and there is a lot of opposition from Tamil people. I hope and trust Home Minister will consider the sentiments of the people of the southern region," he said.Earlier in the day, Shah, in a tweet, had asked people to use Hindi more to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel."On the occasion of Hindi Day, I appeal to all citizens to use their mother tongue and Hindi more to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," Shah said in a tweet. (ANI)