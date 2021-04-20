Put money into migrants accounts as they are returning: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted, "Migrants are again moving back, so this is the responsibility of the union government to transfer money to their accounts. Will the government, which is blaming the public for the spread of the Covid, take such a public welfare work."

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded that the government should transfer money into the accounts of the migrants who are compelled to go back home due to the lockdown and pandemic.

The Congress has questioned the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic and said, "Where is the money of Covid tax and the PM-CARES fund gone?" asked Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala

Thousands of migrants have thronged to bus stands to move to their native places after the Delhi government announced a week long lockdown from Monday 10 p.m. to arrest the spike of Covid cases. Anand Vihar and Kaushambi bus stands of Delhi and UP are once again abuzz with migrant labourers, who are fleeing from the city fearing that the shutdown of the public transport may force them to walk hundreds of kilometers, a scene reminiscent of the last year.

Hundreds of people including children and elderly queued up at these bus stations on Monday with their belongings to head home leaving their jobs and employment back in the city. Sweating in the scorching son, they were seen waiting for the transport for their destination.

The spike in Covid cases has cast a shadow on businesses with migrant labourers bearing the brunt of the curbs and restrictions put in place by the various governments.

--IANS

miz/skp/