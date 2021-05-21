Put off DU's final semester exams, demands NSUI

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The National Students Union of India (NSUI) asked the Delhi University Vice Chancellor not to conduct the final semester examinations in view of second wave of Covid-19 which has struck India hard, and warned of protests otherwise.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor, the Congress' student wing cited the "current distressful situation" as it said that it is not at all feasible to conduct the final year examination.