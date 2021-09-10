Putin attributes Afghan crisis to imposition of foreign values

Addressing the 13th BRICS summit via video link, Putin pointed out foreign countries' desire to "build so-called democratic structures by socio-political engineering" without taking into account the local people's historical and national characteristics as well as their traditions, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Sep 10 (IANS) The current crisis in Afghanistan is a direct consequence of "irresponsible attempts to impose alien values from the outside" on the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russia has consistently advocated the establishment of a long-awaited peace and stability in Afghanistan, and expects Afghanistan not to be a threat to its neighbours in terms of terrorism and drug trafficking, he said.

To achieve a peaceful and progressive development of international relations, it is necessary to ensure that countries with different political and social systems, national interests, and spiritual and moral values are able to coexist, Putin said.

"It is also important to maintain and develop mutually respectful, constructive and effective interaction at the global level, to strengthen the emerging multi-polar system that consists of independent centres of economic growth and political influence," he added.

