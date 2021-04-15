Putin-Biden summit proposal being considered: Kremlin

Moscow, April 15 (IANS) Russian authorities are closely studying the US' proposal for a summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"We are studying this proposal," TASS News Agency quoted Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

Without providing any further details on the development, the spokesman said it was too early to speak about the time of the meeting, for instance, that it may take place this summer.