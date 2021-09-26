Putin nominates Speaker of State Duma's new convocation

Moscow, Sep 26 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has nominated Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of lower house of Parliament, for the speaker of the new convocation of the State Duma, TASS news agency reported.

At a meeting with leaders of the parties that were elected to the lower house of parliament, Putin said that he believes Volodin is quite worthy to head the next, eighth convocation of the State Duma, reports Xinhua news agency citing TASS.