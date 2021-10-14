Putin on Navalny: He broke the law, we will not put anyone in exclusive conditions

Moscow [Russia], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is not going to put anyone in exclusive conditions, including those who have violated the law, and are hiding behind political activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when asked a question about jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.



"The person you mentioned is in prison," Putin said in an interview with CNBC, published on the Kremlin's website.

According to him, besides Navalny, there are other people who also violated Russian laws.

"We are not going to put anyone, including those who hide behind political activities, in any exclusive conditions," Putin said. (ANI/Sputnik)

