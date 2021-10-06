Putin says increase of gas supplies via Ukraine could result in losses

Moscow [Russia], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it would be possible to increase gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine, but this would be at a loss.



"It would be possible to increase the actual deliveries on the Ukrainian gas transportation system. But for Gazprom it is at a loss," he said at a meeting on energy.

Putin noted that Gazprom was saving $3 billion a year on new pipeline systems.

"I mean that modern pumping equipment and new pipes are used, and pressure can be increased. It cannot be done with the gas transportation system of Ukraine, since it has not been repaired for decades, and there something can burst at any moment, and generally unfavourable consequences will follow," Putin added. (ANI/Sputnik)

