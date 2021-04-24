Putin signs decree on countermeasures against 'unfriendly' countries

Moscow, April 24 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on countermeasures to "unfriendly actions" of foreign states amid an intensified diplomatic row with the US and some European countries.

In accordance with the decree published by the Kremlin, Putin ordered the government to make a list of foreign countries "committing unfriendly actions" toward the Russian Federation, Russian citizens or legal entities, the Xinhua news agency reported.