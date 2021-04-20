Putin to address US-initiated climate summit

"Putin will outline Russia's approaches to establishing broad international cooperation aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of global climate change," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Moscow, April 20 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at a US-initiated summit on climate change via video link on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

US President Joe Biden has invited Putin among other world leaders to the event scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The summit comes at a critical juncture, with the latest UNFCCC report stating that the collective climate action pledges according to the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are far off track from the goals envisaged in the Paris Agreement, most notably to pursue efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

There are also increasing calls to developed countries to step up financial support for climate action in developing countries, in particular for adaptation.

--IANS

ksk/