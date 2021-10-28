Putin urges closer anti-pandemic cooperation

"We suggest that a regional mechanism for anti-pandemic collaboration be established under the aegis of the East Asia Summits, and we will shortly submit specific considerations on this score via the expert channels," Putin said during his speech on Wednesday.

Moscow, Oct 28 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed the creation of a regional mechanism aimed at promoting closer cooperation against Covid-19 among countries of the Asia-Pacific region at the 16th East Asia Summit.

Among the Covid-19 response initiatives introduced by the president was a proposal to expand training opportunities for epidemiologists from ASEAN countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We advocate the development of a procedure for the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates," Putin said, adding that such a mechanism is necessary to ensure the free movement of citizens across the Asia-Pacific region.

"I would like to note that Russia is seeking to make a real contribution to efforts aimed at ensuring free and non-discriminatory access to vaccines against Covid-19 for citizens of all states," he said.

Alongside anti-coronavirus cooperation, the Russian leader discussed economic relations and prospects for collaboration in the tourism sector.

He also pointed to the importance of joint efforts aimed at tackling climate change, including through coordinated approaches with regard to innovative solutions to decarbonization, and the development of low-emission industries.

The 16th East Asia Summit, which was chaired by Brunei, was held in the format of a video conference.

--IANS

ksk/