Putin urges global unity in combating Covid

The world has not yet recovered from the difficulties and restrictions caused by Covid-19, and effective results could only be achieved through cooperation, Putin said on Friday at a meeting on the sidelines of the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Moscow, June 5 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to join efforts globally in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"If sources of Covid-19 infections remain somewhere in the world, then they can again trigger a spread globally," Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying.

The Russian leader believes that economic benefits should not be a priority at this point.

"We need to prioritise humanitarian issues and the fight for the health and lives of people," Putin said.

The President's remarks come as Russia currently accounts for the world's sixth largest coronavirus caseload and the seventh highest death toll.

As of Saturday, Russia's infection tally and total fatalities stood at 5,049,210 and 120,974, respectively.

--IANS

ksk/