P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi takes oath as MLC

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vani Devi on Sunday took oath as the member of the Telangana Legislative Council.

Council Protem Chairman Bhoopal Reddy administered oath to her at a simple ceremony held in his chamber.

Vani Devi was elected to the upper house of the state legislature in March from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates' constituency as the candidate of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). She had defeated her nearest rival N. Ramchander Rao of the BJP by 36,580 votes.