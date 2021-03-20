PV Narasimha Rao's daughter wins MLC election in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 20 (IANS) Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidate Surabhi Vanidevi, who is the daughter of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, won as the MLC of Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mehboobnagar graduates constituency on Saturday.

She went on to defeat sitting MLC Rao who was trailing behind her in the election.

Counting for two graduates' constituencies in the southern state proceeded at a snail's pace.

Likewise, TRS candidate and sitting MLC from Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal graduates constituency, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, won the election.

Though Teenmar Mallanna did not win the election, he put up a good show.

The counting process took nearly three days as the ballot papers were large in size, including a high number of candidates contesting.

Elections for these constituencies were held on March 14.

--IANS

sth/ash