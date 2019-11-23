PWD Minister orders inquiry into death of worker in Keshavpuram

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): PWD Minister Satyendar Jain ordered an inquiry into the death of a worker who reportedly fell in an open drain in Keshavpuram area on Saturday.

An official statement in this regard said the minister has sought the inquiry report from PWD Engineer-in-Chief, and has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased worker.



Jain has also asked for the report to be submitted to him as soon as possible. Separately an SDM inquiry has also been initiated.

According to the statement, the minister has ordered a probe into who called the PWD maintenance van, nature of the complaint, how the worker fell in the open drain and other related aspects. He also went to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital to inquire about the well-being of injured workers.

The doctors informed two workers have already been discharged after examining them, it said. (ANI)

