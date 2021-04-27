PWD staff among 3 held for betting on IPL match

The accused were identified as Bijender alias Binni, Suresh Kumar alias Bittu and Dev Thapa, residents of Ghoshgarh village in Gurugram.

Gurugram, April 27 (IANS) Three men, including a Public Works Department (PWD) employee, were arrested on charges of betting on an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Night Riders, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested by the Crime branch unit of Manesar led by Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar.

"Acting on a tip off, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Night Riders," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

The police have recovered nine mobile phones, 1 LED TV and 1 set-top box and Internet dongel from their possession.

During questioning, Suresh disclosed that was an Ex-Army personnel and had joined PWD department after retirement and was currently posted in Pataudi.

