PWD work causes heavy traffic on Ring Road between ITO to Sarai Kale Khan

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday.

"Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing PWD work near Pragati Maidan Mod Bhairon Road. Kindly avoid the stretch," the traffic police tweeted.



In another tweet earlier in the day, the traffic police said, "Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement."

It advised people coming from Noida to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi. (ANI)

