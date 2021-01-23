Python rescued from air force septic tank in Agra

Agra, Jan 23 (IANS) A 4-foot-long Indian Rock Python was rescued by Wildlife SOS from an open septic tank inside the Airforce station in Agra.

The snake, rescued on Friday, is currently kept under observation and will be released back into its natural habitat once deemed fit.

The reptile was trapped in an open septic tank used for treating wastewater inside the Airforce Station in Agra.